AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES RESULT OF PUBLIC SHARE PURCHASE OFFER TO BUY BACK OWN SHARES

21 September 2020.

Aroundtown SA (the "Company" or "AT"), hereby announces that as part of the Offer Document published on 2 September 2020 on the website of the Company, 121,330,106 shares of the Company have been offered for buy-back within the purchase price range of EUR 4.60 up to EUR 5.00 upon expiry of the acceptance period on 16 September 2020, 24.00 (CET).

The Company has determined the number of shares for which it accepts valid tenders received to 121,330,106 (the "Final Offer Volume").

As the total number of shares for which the offer has been accepted is below the minimum offer volume of 125,000,000 shares, the Finale Purchase Price according to section 2.2 of the Offer Documents is equal to the highest price (within the purchase price range of EUR 4.60 up to EUR 5.00) set forth in any of the tenders received. Therefore, on this basis the tender result for the Final Purchase Price is €5 per share.

The buyback program as announced on 2 June 2020 continues to run and will be adjusted to a maximum volume €393.3 million (from €500 million), maintaining the size of the two combined programs at €1 billion as a result of the amount repurchased under the public share purchase offer.



In addition to buying back its own share Aroundtown has repaid over €700 million of debt year-to-date, primarily bonds and bank loans with near-term maturities, allowing the company to maintain its conservative capital structure and balanced long-term debt maturity profile.



About the Company



Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Contact

Timothy Wright

T: +352 288 313

E: info@aroundtown.de

www.aroundtown.de

