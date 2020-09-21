Tartisan Nickel Corp. Appoints Larsen, MacEachern and Wortel as Advisors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Thomas Larsen, Dean MacEachern and Ronald Wortel as advisors to the Company. The Board of Directors welcomes them on behalf of all shareholders.

THOMAS LARSEN, CEO ELORO RESOURCES LTD.

Thomas Larsen is an executive in the resources sector with over 40 years of experience in the investment industry, specializing in corporate finance and management of junior resource companies, raising in excess of $150 million. Mr. Larsen is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Eloro Resources Ltd. and Cartier Iron Corporation. Additionally, Mr. Larsen previously held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Champion Iron Limited.

DEAN MACEACHERN, B.SC. (HONS), P.GEO.

Mr. MacEachern has thirty years of exploration experience, seventeen of which were with Falconbridge Limited (now Glencore), where he was involved with significant nickel, copper and zinc discoveries in the Sudbury and Timmins mining camps. He coordinated numerous base and precious metals exploration programs at several of the world's major operating nickel copper zinc and PGM mining camps, including the Sudbury, Thompson and Abitibi Nickel Camps, the Kidd Creek VMS Camp in Canada and, the Bushveld PGM Camp in South Africa. He has been involved in developing projects with junior exploration companies in Canada, South America, and Europe for base and precious metal. Mr. MacEachern was the former President & CEO of Canadian Arrow Mines Limited.

RONALD WORTEL, B.A.SC. P.ENG., MBA

Mr. Wortel is a finance executive with over 20 years of experience in resource project analysis, transaction due diligence and financing. Starting in 1997, Mr. Wortel provided equity research coverage on the mining equity sector for sell side investment banks: National Bank, Dundee Capital and Northern Securities. Initially he covered the major gold companies and transitioned to the junior resource sector with an emphasis on near term production stories. In 2006, he joined Pathway Asset Management, a resource fund providing flow through funding to exploration companies. Here Mr. Wortel reviewed hundreds of gold and other resource projects as the fund placed over $1 billion into the sector.

CEO Mr. Mark Appleby said, "I am delighted to welcome these three gentlemen with their combined 90 years of experience and expertise in various disciplines. Their counsel should prove to be a valuable asset to the Company".

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. The Company has an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Limited and Peruvian Metals Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D). Currently, there are 101,603,550 shares outstanding (fully-diluted 107,203,550).

For further information, please contact Mr. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of Tartisan Nickel Corp. at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

