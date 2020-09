Exro Technologies Inc.: Exro To Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Uplisting to TSX Venture Exchanges will improve visibility of Exro to the investment community

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Exro Technologies Inc. (CSE:XRO)(OTCQB:EXROF) (the "Company"), a leading technology company which has developed a new class of power electronics for powertrains, is pleased to announce it has been accepted for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), and its common shares will commence trading on Tuesday September 22, 2020, on the TSXV under the symbol "EXRO".

"The listing of our common stock on the TSX Venture Exchange is an important milestone for Exro", commented Sue Ozdemir, Chief Executive Officer of Exro. "Over the last 12 months we have become a market leader in advanced power electronics within the mobility industries. We have consistently executed on the commercialization strategy we had set for 2020 to demonstrate how our Coil Driver technology can make electric motors faster, stronger, and smarter. Our financial position is strong, we have made significant investments and our team is motivated to bring Exro technology to the global marketplace. To commence trading on Canada's leading exchange is an achievement we are incredibly grateful for and we believe will continue to add value to our stakeholders as our business continues to grow."

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a Clean Tech company that has developed a new class of control technology for electric powertrains. Exro's advanced motor control technology, our "Coil Driver", expands the capabilities of electric motors and powertrains. The Coil Driver enables two separate torque profiles within a given motor. The first is calibrated for low speed and high torque, while the second provides expanded operation at high speed. The ability to change configuration allows efficiency optimization for each operating mode, resulting in overall reductions in energy consumption. The controller automatically and seamlessly selects the appropriate configuration in real time so that torque demand and efficiency are optimized.

The limitations of traditional electric machines and power technology are becoming more evident. In many increasingly prominent applications, traditional methods cannot meet the required performance. This means either oversizing the equipment, adding additional motors, or implementing heavy mechanical geared solutions. Exro offers a new solution for system optimization through implementation of its technology which can yield the following results: increased drive cycle efficiency, reduced system volume, reduced weight, expanded torque and speed capabilities. Exro allows the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

