CordovaCann Corp.: Cordovacann Purchases Additional Equity Stake in Star Buds Ontario Cannabis Retail Operation and Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA)(OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to announce that it has purchased an additional 10.35% equity stake in 2734158 Ontario Inc. ("273") bringing its total ownership of 273 to 60.45%. 273, which owns a cannabis retail operating license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario ("AGCO"), has two cannabis retail stores in Ontario operating under the Star Buds Cannabis Co. ("Star Buds") brand and has plans to continue to open more stores in the province soon.

Cordova obtained the additional 10.35% equity stake in 273 through the purchase of its pro rata portion of shares sold by Chris Jones, co-founder of 273. The total purchase price for these shares is $305,267, of which $72,539 was paid upon closing. The Company entered into a promissory note for the remaining payments as follows: $157,167 paid on the earlier of retail license approval of Cordova by the AGCO or January 15, 2021 (the "License Payment"); $36,269 on the date three months after the License Payment; and $39,292 on the date six months after the License Payment. Chris Jones has resigned from the Board of Directors and as President of 273, and Stew Garner has assumed the role of President of 273.

The Company's first two Star Buds stores in Ontario continue to exceed expectations. Together, the two stores generated $455,705 in the first 19 days of September, with a gross margin of 35%. This equates to a run rate of over $8.7 million in annual gross revenues. 273 is implementing a rewards program and additional marketing initiatives focused on continuing to grow revenues and profits at these stores.

Cordova continues to work towards opening an additional eight Star Buds cannabis retail stores across Canada in the coming months. The Company is scheduled to open two additional stores in Ontario next quarter and will begin opening stores in Alberta upon receiving cannabis retail license approval from the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission ("AGLC"). Cordova is currently in the formal diligence process with the AGLC. The continued growth and profit profile of the first two Star Buds locations has given the Company increased confidence in its retail business model and future store openings.

Cordova is also in the formal diligence process with the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission to obtain the transfer of a cannabis production license. The Company expects to be granted the transfer of this license next quarter and begin operating the farm that it purchased and subsequently expanded to 10,000 square feet of canopy. Over the last 3 months the current operator of this farm is generating the highest revenues and profits it has seen since Cordova became involved in the project.

"We are excited to increase our stake in the Star Buds Ontario operation given the success of the initial stores. These stores continue to exceed our expectations and we and look forward to expanding our footprint in Ontario and throughout Canada," said Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO of Cordova. "License approvals in Alberta and Oregon should accelerate our growth and profitability in the coming quarters, and we look forward to sharing our progress with investors soon."

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

