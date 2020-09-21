Yulong Eco-Materials Limited: Yulong to Issue the Worlds' First Biotech Securitized Token Offering

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Yulong Eco-Materials Limited / EV Biologics, Inc. (OTC:YECO) today announced that it intends to issue a Securitized Token Offering "STO" to raise funding for research and development - a world's first.

Security Token Offering (STO)

YECO/EV Biologics is preparing to launch the first ever Securitized Token for cell-based therapy/biological drug development. This move will revolutionize financing for drug development and represents an extraordinary validation of the Security Token Offering capitalization model.

This token will be via a SEC registered security to be issued by EV Biologics on an Ethereum-based financial blockchain intended to fund the development of the first extracellular vesicle (EV) based biological drug for the treatment of acute lung injury "ALI". ALI is the core pathophysiologic (the abnormal function of the body's processes associated with disease or injury) process which leads to widely known and potentially fatal diseases including COVID-19 and its aftermath, influenza and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Mesenchymal stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles (MSC-EVs) have demonstrated multiple intrinsic biological properties that conferred therapeutic benefits in preclinical studies.

THE OBJECTIVES of this security token offering (STO) are a complete closed bioprocessing system implementation, disease-specific EV optimization, completion of clinical trials and FDA Biologics License Approval (BLA) for this EV biopharmaceutical.

The value proposition of the ALI token lies in the ownership and profit-sharing from the distribution and sale of the EV drug upon FDA approval. What this means is that the individual Security Token owner will actually own the Intellectual Property (IP), the Intellectual Technology (IT) and the revenue stream from sales or licensing at a direct ratio of the revenue stream defined by the number of ALI Tokens owned.

Acute Lung Injury is the central mechanism contributing to the worldwide tragedy that is affecting millions of people, and for which there is no effective drug currently available. Also commonly caused by trauma, sepsis, pneumonia and drug toxicity, ALI is initiated by an inflammatory process that damages the delicate barrier that separates the air spaces of the lungs from the circulation. This inflammation precipitates a cytokine storm that injures the cells that make up this barrier and the junctions between them. The ensuing disruption of normal gas exchange in the lungs causes inadequate oxygenation of the blood and can progress to the most severe form of ALI: acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which may have up to a 50% mortality rate. Presently, there is no effective pharmacological intervention for ARDS.

About the ALI business sector and forecasts:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/acute-lung-injury-market-size-2020-growing-rapidly-with-modern-trends-development-strategy-business-prospect-cagr-of-49-demand-and-forecast-to-2026-says-industry-research-biz-2020-07-14

The ALI token holder will be directly funding the battle against this deadly disease and will be an integral partner with EV Biologics in the development of the Extracellular Vesicles specifically designed to combat ALI.

CEO Daniel Mckinney, said "This disruptive funding model is a game changer! We will be the first biotech company in the world to issue a STO for funding. We are also the first biotech listed company to blend a STO with our public listing. There's really no treatment right now for ALI, much less a cure. Our ambitious goal is to develop both."

We are now updating and developing our new website to include the STO details and related public company information. Our STO financing will not require the issuance of any shares, thus minimizing dilution of existing shareholders. YECO will retain the majority ownership of the token, thus creating tremendous equity for shareholders.

The Company is preparing its updated accounting and intends to become fully reporting again before the end of Q4, 2020. YECO was previously a Nasdaq listed company and intends to up-list to OTCQB, then to a mainboard exchange again.

For more information about STO's please click on this link: https://link.medium.com/Ttu2cLrZQ9

EV Biologics (formerly Yulong Eco-Materials Limited) is a Wyoming, USA domiciled Biotechnology Company, intent on bringing human mesenchymal "MSC" and other stem cell and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces. Initially, these novel and unique products will be specifically provided to the international clinical research community including universities and physicians and will be targeted to the aesthetic and regenerative medicine markets. Using proprietary and patentable technologies, the Company is creating exclusive IP and IT inherent in our superior products. Further product development will be focused on investigation of novel stem cell-derived biopharmaceuticals designed for specific clinical conditions.

YECO has 6.21 million shares issued and outstanding with a float of 1,016,375 shares.

