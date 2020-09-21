BTIG Limited announced today that it has added Imran Khan as a Managing Director and the Head of EMEA Loan and Claims Trading, and Andrew Chappell as a Managing Director, focused on loan sourcing and sales on the Fixed Income Credit desk in London. In their new roles, Mr. Khan and Mr. Chappell will report to Michael Carley, Sr., Managing Director and Head of European Fixed Income Credit

"We are thrilled to have Imran and Andrew join our team in London," said Mr. Carley, Sr. "Imran has spent a majority of his career focused on supporting the goals of institutional clients concentrated on loans, and we expect him to excel as head of BTIG's loan and claims trading in Europe. As an experienced loan sales and sourcing specialist, we anticipate that Andrew will help clients capitalize on valuable market opportunities."

Prior to BTIG, Mr. Khan was a Director and a Bank Loans and Distressed Debt Trader at Stifel Financial. Previously, he was the Head Trader within High-Yield and Leveraged Loans at Knight Capital. Mr. Khan began his career as a Trading Assistant within European Special Situations at Goldman Sachs. He earned a BSc. (Hons) in banking and finance from the University of London, LSE.

Prior to BTIG, Mr. Chappell was a Consultant and Managing Director within Emerging Markets Loans and Credit at Stifel Nicolaus Europe He was also the Founder and Director of Cochrane Van Cortlandt Limited, a financial consultancy company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Chappell was the Co-Founder, Partner and Board Director at Exotix LLP, where he spent 15 years. He also held roles within Fixed Income Credit Sales at West Merchant Bank and Derivatives at Baring Brothers Co. Mr. Chappell earned a BA in history from Leicester University.

"Imran and Andrew are fantastic additions to our fixed income credit team," commented Anton LeRoy, President of BTIG. "With their extensive product knowledge and demonstrated understanding of the loan space, we believe that they will help increase issue flow and improve execution quality for an array of corporate and institutional investor clients."

BTIG's global fixed income credit platform focuses on sales, trading, sourcing and strategy for a diverse range of credit products including bonds, leveraged loans, trade claims, reorg. equity, special situations and high-yield, distressed, as well as convertible and private securities.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Imran and Andrew to BTIG. Based on their years of loan experience, they are another example of our commitment to servicing the needs of clients across the credit spectrum," noted Christopher Rollins, Chief Executive Officer of BTIG Limited. "Our London team continues to attract high-quality professionals across our multi-asset class offering to drive value for clients. We plan to add several more senior hires to the business in the coming months as we build out our franchise in the region."

