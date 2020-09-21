Anzeige
Cantargia's nomination committee proposes a new board member

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nomination committee of Cantargia AB (publ), comprising Sten Verland (partner in Sunstone Life Science Ventures, chairman), Jannis Kitsakis (the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund), Alexander Mata (Alecta Pensionförsäkring, ömsesidigt) and Magnus Persson (chairman of the board of Cantargia), proposes that Flavia Borellini is elected as new board member in Cantargia.

"Flavia Borellini is internationally recognized within the oncology area and a person with a solid experience from leading positions with, inter alia, Astra Zeneca and Onyx Pharmaceuticals. She will also bring important expertise within drug development to the Cantargia board", says Sten Verland, chairman of the nomination committee.

For more information, refer to the notice to the extraordinary general meeting, convened for, inter alia, the nomination committee's proposal and which is announced by a separate press release today.

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR study with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is focused on combination therapies, but also includes a monotherapy arm. Positive interim data from the combination therapies were presented in December 2019. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/cantargia-s-nomination-committee-proposes-a-new-board-member,c3199709

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7470/3199709/1308792.pdf

Release

