The U.S. polysilicon manufacturer has acquired DuPont's trichlorosilane business, in a move that will help it cut production costs and control supply.U.S.-based polysilicon manufacturer Hemlock Semiconductor has acquired the trichlorosilane (TCS) business of DuPont. The transaction involves the purchase of Dupont's TCS manufacturing facility in Midland, Michigan. The factory is located 20 miles north of the Hemlock Semiconductor campus in Saginaw. Hemlock Semiconductor said the new factory will help it to better control supply and reduce costs by becoming vertically integrated in terms of polysilicon ...

