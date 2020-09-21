A proposed two-diode model is based exclusively on the standard test condition parameters of solar modules and their irradiance levels. The analytical tool reportedly enables PV system operators to estimate the I-V curves of a shaded array quickly and accurately.Researchers claim to have developed a two-diode model to calculate the I-V curve of partially shaded solar arrays which they say can be applied to any series-parallel string configuration. Scientists from the University of Malaya, the University of Southampton Malaysia, the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Australia's Swinburne University ...

