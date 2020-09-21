The "Market Report: Heated Tobacco and Social Media Networks in Italy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report explores how brands use Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other social networks and how they have interacted (or not) with their clients over the last year, comparing the accounts belonging to IQOS and Glo.

In addition to being one of the most important heated tobacco markets, as well as one of the oldest, Italy is also one of the countries where heated tobacco brands have the most social media accounts.

Social networks are highly developed in Italy and play a major role in society. If you are interested in the role that social media plays in the heated tobacco world, and the different strategies and social media platforms that brands are currently utilising, then this is the report for you. It offers analysis and insights into some of the biggest and most popular platforms and how some of the larger brands in the Italian market use them.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Social Media Usage

4 Instagram

5 Facebook

6 Twitter

7 Other

Companies Mentioned

Facebook

Glo

Instagram

IQOS

Twitter

