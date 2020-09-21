As of Friday April 24, 2020 the last part of Norwegian and Finnish equity derivatives was withdrawn from stressed market conditions. Some Norwegian and Finnish equity derivatives were temporarily put on wider spread requirements for market makers to cater for the uncertainty around dividends. See the below exchange notice for further information. https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=935 936&lang=en As of Wednesday September 23, 2020 all Norwegian and Finnish equity derivatives will be put back on normal spread requirements. For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=791521