Announcement pursuant to Art. 2(1) sub-para. 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Update of total purchase price for Share Buy-Back Programme 2020



Luxembourg, 21 September 2020

On June 2, 2020, the Board of Directors of Aroundtown SA (the 'Company') has resolved to carry out a share buy-back programme with a volume of up to 120,000,000 shares of the Company (ISIN: LU 1673108939) for a total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) of up to EUR 500 million ('Share Buy-Back Programme 2020').

In addition, on 1 September 2020 the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to execute a public share purchase offer relating to the shares of the Company ('Buyback Offer') and announced that the total purchase price for both, the Share Buy-Back Programme 2020 and the Buyback Offer, shall amount to up to EUR 1 billion. In the course of the public share buy-back offer for the acquisition of own shares of Company, an amount of EUR 606.7 million was paid to purchase own shares from offering shareholders. Accordingly, the total purchase price under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2020 (excluding incidental costs) is reduced to an amount of up to EUR 393.3 million