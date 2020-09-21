Prestigious accolades highlight product innovation in lien management

Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions has won four 2020 International Business Awards (IBA), including two Gold-level awards, aspart of the renowned Stevie Awards programfor innovation in the below categories:

Best FinTech Solution: " iLien Motor Vehicle : Driving Motor Vehicle Titling to Perfection" (Gold)

(Gold) Best Financial Services Solution: " Portfolio Sync : Mitigating Risk for Commercial Lenders" (Gold)

(Gold) Best FinTech Solution: " iLien Manage : Confidence in Managing One's Loan Portfolio" (Silver)

(Silver) Best B2B Solution: "Lien Insights Report: Leveraging Borrower Data to Manage Risk" (Bronze)

With these latest accolades, Lien Solutions has won 14 industry awards for 2020 as it continues to focus on innovation and technology in solving key client issues.

"We are delighted by the continued independent market recognition of these industry-leading solutions, not only from clients but through accolades such as these prestigious IBA awards," said Raja Sengupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions. "These impressive awards reflect our ongoing commitment to product innovation and our longstanding leadership in Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) lien management offerings for the lending industry, as well as our innovative vehicle titling product."

As a cloud-based SaaS, iLien Motor Vehicle delivers a single solution for processing and managing motor vehicle titles. The offering helps solve the most unique and complicated challenges in title perfection.

Portfolio Sync is a first-of-its-kind UCC lien management solution that combines a lender's existing iLien filings into one view, no matter how they were filed. It provides greater visibility into the entire lending portfolio, identifies possible issues that may require handling to maintain a lender's secured interests, and allows clients to manage actions on all liens from one dashboard.

iLien Manageis a portfolio of web-based solutions that enable lenders to manage and address risks in their entire UCC lien portfolio with analytics, visibility and automation.

Lien Insights Report provides detailed reporting on a lender's estimated UCC lien position and insights into lien activity for each of its debtors, providinga comprehensive, real-time view of lien positions across one's entire loan portfolio.

Now in its 17th year, The International Business Awards, a.k.a. "the International Stevies," founded in 2002, are open to all organizations worldwide and include categories to honor accomplishments in all aspects of work life. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. IBA details and 2020 Stevie Award winners are at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

Lien Solutions, which is part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance division, provides award-winning solutions for lenders. Its flagship iLien offering gives lenders the ability to conduct public record searches, retrieve and view UCC and corporate records, create filings, and manage their entire lending portfolio. Its iLien Motor Vehicleoffering is an award-winning SaaS platform that transforms vehicle and equipment titling work, helping lenders maintain loan perfection, monitor and manage vehicle liens efficiently, and release titles effortlessly.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

