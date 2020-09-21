Hero Future Energies wants to make India's first contribution to grid scale solar in its northeastern neighbor. Plans for a 100 MW plant have been stymied by the power evacuation equipment available at the Khulna site.Hero Future Energies has proposed a 50 MW solar power plant in the Khulna district of southwestern Bangladesh which would involve the lowest solar power tariff offered to a non-publicly-procured grid scale solar project. The project, if agreed by Bangladesh's cabinet committee on government purchases, would also mark the first Indian investment in utility scale solar in its northeastern ...

