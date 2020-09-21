FactMR: Epoxy Hardener Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6% During 2020-2030; Low demand Owing to COVID-19 Outbreak Affecting Market Growth, Fact.MR

Market players are witnessing the growing popularity of 3D epoxy flooring, which will create substantial market prospects over the years.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / The global epoxy hardener market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6% over the assessment period, 2020-2030. The global market is poised to witness remarkable growth on account of growing demand as paints & coating agents in the electronic and automotive industry. Furthermore, the market is chiefly driven by trends in sectors such as electronics, aerospace, home décor, marine, and construction. At present, the market is adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and is experiencing a slew in demand from end-use sectors.

"Advancement of the epoxy hardener market is slated to gain momentum as a result of rising end-use industries such as construction and consumer electronics," says the Fact.MR report.

Epoxy Hardener Market - Key Takeaways

By product, the amino amide-based category will expand at a striking 7% CAGR towards 2030 end.

By application, adhesives with account for around 23% of the overall market share through 2030.

Based on type, the fast epoxy hardeners category will generate an absolute $ opportunity of about US$ 490 Mn.

East Asia will be the most lucrative region in the worldwide market during the assessment period.

North America will continue to record an upwards growth trajectory

Epoxy Hardener Market - Driving Factors

Growing awareness concerning furniture décor and 3D flooring will generate numerous prospects for market players.

Growing number of wind energy projects are likely to affect the epoxy hardeners demand.

The requirement for electrical conductive glues in the electrical & electronics sector is also creating additional demand for epoxy hardeners.

Epoxy Hardener Market - Constraints

Availability of substitutes and cost of the manufacturing process serves as a key restraining factor in the global market

Stringent government regulations can impact the growth of the epoxy hardener market.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down production in most of the sectors all over the world. Epoxy hardeners are extensively utilized in the construction and consumer electronics sectors. A decline in manufacturing has restricted the market scope. Moreover, the crisis has generated huge disruptions in supply-demand all over multiple sectors, causing a worldwide economic meltdown.

Competition Landscape

Key players identified in the global epoxy hardener market are Dow, Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd., Hexion, Inc., BASF, Evonik Industries AG, Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd., and Gabriel Performance Products LLC. Players are boosting their manufacturing capacities to satiate growing demand from the automotive, construction, marine, and power sectors. With the capacity extension, players are looking for collaborations with global suppliers and product launches to ascertain their global presence. For instance,

Evonik launched VESTALITE® a new epoxy hardener, which enhances the technical attributes and workability of superior sheet molding compounds (SMCs).

More on the Report

The FACT.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the Epoxy Hardener Market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of product group (Polyamides, Aliphatic Amines, Amino Amines, Aromatic Amines, Cycloaliphatic Amines, Anhydride and Phenalkamine), type (Slow Epoxy Hardeners, Special Hardeners, Fast Epoxy Hardeners, and Medium Epoxy Hardeners), form (Solvent-based Epoxy Hardeners, Liquid, Solid and Waterborne Epoxy Hardeners), application(Composites, Adhesives, Paints & Coatings and Others) and end use industry(Electrical and Electronics, Construction, Transportation, Power, Aircraft, Marine, Furniture, Decoration and Other) across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

