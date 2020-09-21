Global water treatment company Pentair (NYSE: PNR) announces the release of its 2019 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, highlighting its corporate and community citizenship efforts to make a positive impact for its customers, employees, communities and the global environment that Pentair strives to improve through smart, sustainable solutions.

"Our mission, to deliver smart, sustainable solutions, drives all that we do and empowers our employees to make a difference within and beyond the workplace," said John L. Stauch, Pentair President and CEO. "Through our purpose, products and people, we are focused on helping to make the world a more sustainable place. This is core to Pentair and central to our vision in building a leading water treatment company."

Featured within the report are success stories demonstrating Pentair's efforts to support a more sustainable future. Highlights include:

Launched an array of water and energy efficient solutions for residential and commercial applications, including a streamlined product portfolio of energy efficient pumps for commercial building applications that exceed the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) pump efficiency standards that went into effect in January 2020.

Partnered with Major League Baseball team the Minnesota Twins to install filtration technology at nine Pentair Water Filtration Stations throughout Target Field, helping to reduce plastic bottle waste at the ballpark.

Introduced a new Employee Emergency Fund to provide tax-free emergency hardship grants to employees dealing with unexpected and unavoidable financial hardships.

Additionally, the report highlights initiatives the company is taking to reduce the environmental impact of its own operations. From 2016 to 2019, Pentair reduced its own municipal water withdrawals at its plants by more than seven million gallons. The company also reported year-over-year decreases in energy consumption and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from 2018 to 2019, and recycled or reused more than 77 percent of waste from manufacturing.

ABOUT PENTAIR

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean, safe water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it's improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world's most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

