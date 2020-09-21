Work has started on PV plants with generation capacities of 20 MW and 10 MW. The facilities will be located in Koudougou, in Boulkiemdé province and in Kaya, in Sanmatenga, respectively.From pv magazine France. Burkina Faso's Ministry of Energy has announced the start of construction of two solar power plants with a combined generation capacity of 30 MW. The solar parks, with capacities of 20 MW and 10 MW, are planned for Koudougou, in Boulkiemdé province, and Kaya, in Sanmatenga, respectively. The Burkinabe government will finance the XOF41 billion ($73.5 million) project cost with a World Bank ...

