HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Refinance of Rub 5.1 BN in 3Q 2020 21-Sep-2020 / 16:19 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") HMS Group refinanced Rub 5.1 BN in 3Q 2020 Moscow, Russia - September 21, 2020 HMS Group announces today that it has refinanced Rub 5.1 billion in 3Q 2020 and shifted debt repayments from 2021 to 2022-2023. HMS' debt repayment schedule 2020 2021 2022 2023 Debt to be repaid, Rub mn 789 1,781 16,334 3,650 For more information, please, contact: Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2019.grouphms.com [1] Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

