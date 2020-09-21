Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung und Ad-hoc-News: Ein Monsterprojekt von extremer Relevanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PTNF ISIN: US88875G1013 Ticker-Symbol: RTRA 
Stuttgart
21.09.20
16:53 Uhr
3,005 Euro
+0,011
+0,35 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0143,12917:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.09.2020 | 15:53
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc: Tiziana Life Sciences plc: Publication of Research Note

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a dual listed (NASDAQ: TLSA & UK AIMS: TILS) biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human diseases in oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases. In addition to milciclib, the Company will be shortly initiating phase 2 studies with orally administered foralumab for Crohn's Disease and nasally administered foralumab for progressive multiple sclerosis. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) in clinical development in the world. This phase II compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's Disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

For further enquiries:
United Kingdom:
Tiziana Life Sciences plc
Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and founder+44 (0)20 7495 2379
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated adviser)
Liam Murray / Jo Turner+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Optiva Securities Limited (Broker)
Robert Emmet+44 (0)20 3981 4173
United States:
Investors
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
001 407 - 491 - 4498
Dave@redchip.com


TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC ADR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.