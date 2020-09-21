Yara International ASA: Organisational changes and ESG investor seminar

Oslo, 21 September 2020: Yara makes organisational changes effective 1 October, and announces an ESG investor seminar to be held 3 December 2020.





"The organisational changes we make today support Yara's ongoing transition towards providing sustainable solutions for the global food system, and we look forward to presenting the next steps in our transition during our ESG investor seminar later this year," said Svein Tore Holsether, President & CEO.



Lair Hanzen, currently EVP Yara Americas, is appointed Special Advisor to the President & CEO, reporting to Svein Tore Holsether and relocating to Oslo. Hanzen will support Yara's ongoing activities within green ammonia, building on our leading position in ammonia production technology and distribution, and will in this capacity report to EVP Farming Solutions Terje Knutsen. Hanzen will also initiate a review of Yara's asset base in the context of the ongoing transition, initially focusing on Yara's mining projects.



Chrystel Monthean, currently EVP Yara Africa & Asia, is appointed EVP Yara Americas. Monthean was previously SVP Latin America, and has significant experience from developing commercial relationships with the food chain companies, key element in Yara's strategy in Americas.



Fernanda Lopes Larsen, currently SVP Indirect Procurement, is appointed EVP Yara Africa & Asia. Lopes Larsen has prior experience from senior positions in Yara, as well as several positions in consumer goods and pharmaceutical companies Procter & Gamble and GlaxoSmithKline. She holds an MSc in Civil Engineering from Graz University of Technology, in addition to a specialization in Corporate Innovation from Stanford University.

Yara will host a virtual ESG investor seminar on 3 December 2020 to present updated strategic targets, focusing on ESG and its new regional organisation structure.