Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Bomill AB, company registration number 556556-4332, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Bomill AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be October 20, 2020. As per today's date the company has a total of 6,928,400 shares. Shares Short name: BOMILL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11,929,400 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014583332 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 203669 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556556-4332 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: BOMILL TO 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warants to be listed: 3,334,000 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: September 16, 2021-October 7, 2021 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: October 5, 2021 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014829479 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 203670 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46707559551.