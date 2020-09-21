Real People Investment Holdings Limited: Results from the written procedure initiated on 9 September 2020

Real People Investment Holdings Limited's ("RPIH") requests to approve amendments to the terms and conditions of its SEK and NOK bonds have been approved.

On 9 September 2020, RPIH instructed Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (the "Agent") to initiate a written procedure for RPIH's up to SEK 260,000,000 and NOK 135,000,000 senior unsecured callable bonds with ISIN SE0005392560 and NO0010689342 (the "Bonds") in order to request (the "Requests") that the bondholders agree to that, inter alia:

the final maturity date shall be extended to 31 March 2028; the scheduled specified amortisations shall be replaced by a minimum repayment undertaking pursuant to which RPIH shall ensure that the Capital Nominal Amount (as defined in the Terms and Conditions) does not exceed: 92 percent. of the Initial Capital Nominal Amount (as defined in Schedule 3 (Amended and Restated Terms and Conditions) in the notice of written procedure) on 31 March 2023; 77 percent. of the Initial Capital Nominal Amount on 31 March 2024; 58 percent. of the Initial Capital Nominal Amount on 31 March 2025; 41 percent. of the Initial Capital Nominal Amount on 31 March 2026; 24 percent. of the Initial Capital Nominal Amount on 31 March 2027; and 0 percent. of the Initial Capital Nominal Amount on 31 March 2028; the undertaking to comply with financial covenants shall be temporarily suspended for a period that will end no later than 30 September 2021; the current financial covenants shall be replaced to mirror the financial covenants that will be agreed from time to time between RPIH and the senior lenders under the senior unsecured loan agreement; and certain undertakings and events of default may automatically be waived or amended (as applicable) if the senior lenders have waived the corresponding provisions under the senior unsecured loan agreement.

A sufficient number of votes was obtained in the abovementioned written procedure to form a quorum, and a requisite majority of the votes cast in the written procedure were in favour of the Requests. The Requests have therefore been approved with effect on all bondholders pursuant to the Terms and Conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Jacques Hefer, Group Treasury Manager

Email: jhefer@realpeople.co.za

Phone number: +27 84 514 3018

This information is information that RPIH is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 21 September 2020 at 5pm CET

