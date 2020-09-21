Merxwire Expands Chinese Writing Course for Online Promotion Through the Blog

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Writing in Chinese is an annoyance for many public relations experts. Merxwire has launched its blog, free Chinese PR skills, and writing resources and experience to learn.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way businesses around the world operate. Enterprises have transformed to work entirely from home by employees or allow a limited number of employees to return to the office under a shift system. Despite the changes in the company's operating methods, cross-border marketing is still responsible for the future of the company's operations.

Do you know how many people in the world use the Internet? Internet Trends 2019 data shows that "the number of people using the Internet has reached 3.8 billion people, more than half of the global population, and the Asia-Pacific region accounts for 53%." What does this mean? Internet Marketing is not only the current trend but also the primary sales method in the future! If you are within Asia-Pacific, Internet Marketing is even more critical.

What can we do? Most people who use the Internet have registered on Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, TikTok, etc.. They contact relatives & friends to share current affairs. Therefore, using social media and online advertising to increase exposure is the choice of most marketers. Still, some people will choose to use news marketing.

From a strategic perspective, many companies focus on attractive markets with above-average growth rates, such as China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, but Chinese makes companies in trouble. Writing and publishing Chinese news releases and advertising proposals are must-have professional skills for marketers, public relations, and the news industry.

You can find the resources of Chinese News Release at Merxwire Teaching blog. There are many news marketing experience articles and teaching course information in China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Including various resources about news release marketing, which are not only suitable for marketers, public relations, and news industries to learn skills, the general public also obtains knowledge from the teaching materials.

"The internal marketers of some companies work directly with large-scale public relations and rarely write and publish the news release on their own. However, we found that many companies have begun to require internal marketers to have relevant skills to save costs." Merxwire team said.

The insightful articles on the blog, People will understand the key points and details of Chinese reporting articles from those articles, including writing and publishing, choosing the publishing media and reasonable prices, and using multimedia and linked social media to expand the scope of influence exposure. Merxwire often organizes courses related to marketing, and the latest information will be posted on the blog. Please follow: blog.merxwire.com

