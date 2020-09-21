KALRAY: H1 2020 EARNINGS: PURSUING ITS ROADMAP, KALRAY SETS CLEAR COURSE AS EUROPE'S SOLE SOVEREIGN INTELLIGENT PROCESSOR OFFERING

Data centers : certification of Coolidge-based NVMe-oF 1 solution for storage servers expected in october and integration in progress with Wistron, a major Taiwanese player, for production by the end of 2020;

Grenoble, September 21, 2020 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a pioneer in processors dedicated to new intelligent systems, has published its first half 2020 earnings (from January 1 to June 30, 2020) and on this occasion, the company confirms its objectives.

Eric Baissus, President of Kalray's Executive Board, commented as follows:

"Thanks to the progress made in the first half of the year, whether from a product standpoint, with the completion of the development of our solutions based on Coolidge, and on the partnerships front, with NXP Semiconductors in particular, we are aiming to close the second half of the year having met key ambitions. The prospect of integrating our intelligent processor into the next generation of storage servers for data centers will be a major new step in a market which has clearly been accelerated by the current health crisis. The solutions that we have developed, in the context of intelligent automobile, are also relevant for some "Edge Computing" markets and discussions are underway, with leading players, which aimed at using such current solutions, in markets such as 5G or Industry 4.0. These opportunities are extremely interesting to us, in particular for considerations of much shorter sales cycles than the automobile.

Finally, while consolidation in the sector is pushing many players to move to the American flag, Kalray also has the unique opportunity to position itself as a sovereign European alternative on the strategic market of processors for intelligent systems."

SCHEDULED LAUNCH OF NVMe-oF SOLUTION FOR THE STORAGE MARKET

After the first deliveries of the Kalray development environment to its customers last quarter, enabling them to build their next generation of products integrating Coolidge, Kalray has initiated the certification process of its NVMe-oF solution for the data center market. NVMe-oF certification, provided by an independent laboratory, is expected in October.

At the same time, Kalray was able to deliver its NVMe-oF solution to its partner Wistron in order to start the integration of its solution into the storage servers of the Taiwanese group. Wistron is one of the world's largest manufacturers of data center servers. Kalray is therefore actively preparing its commercial deployment in the data center acceleration card market by positioning itself as a leader in NVMe-oF technology.

Kalray is receiving clear evidence that market is taking off now. As stated by Dennis Hahn, Senior Analyst, Cloud & Data Center at OMDIA in his report, Data Center Storage Equipment Market Tracker: "JBOF is just starting to experience an uptake in on-premises enterprise DC segments for its ultra-high performance and is ramping aggressively for use by hyper converged infrastructure and in data intensive applications ".

STRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH NXP SEMICONDUCTORS IN THE AUTOMOTIVE MARKET

At the same time, in the automotive market, Kalray continues to develop its cooperation with NXP Semiconductors, the world leader in semiconductors for Automotive market. The agreement with NXP spearheads Kalray's strategy in this field. Thanks to this structuring agreement, Kalray has strengthened its legitimacy in this sector while acquiring new technological means (by pooling skills), commercial (by leveraging NXP position on the field) and financial (thanks to the investment of € 8 million from NXP in Kalray).

The partners are continuing their joint work with a view to launching the next generation of NXP's BlueBox, a hardware and software platform that will integrate the Kalray solution and target a broad spectrum of intelligent and autonomous vehicles, ranging from level L2 (partial autonomy), already in service, to L4 level (complete autonomy in certain areas) or even ultimately L5 (car without steering wheel).

NEW BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES IN EDGE COMPUTING SUCH AS 5G AND INDUSTRY 4.0

Kalray's solutions for the data center and automotive markets are also suitable to a broader industry need: the processing of a massive flow of data, close to where the data is generated, to extract relevant information which is a key need of "Edge Computing" markets.

In this context, Kalray has initiated discussions with major players and potential customers in the fields of machine vision (analysis and identification of faults, for example) for Industry 4.0 and 5G networks in particular.

EFFECTIVE COST CONTROL AND CASH IN LINE WITH FORECASTS

In the first half of 2020, Kalray generated 489 K€ in revenue (compared to 456 K€ in the first half of 2019), mainly consisting of sales of development stations and Coolidge licenses despite a decline in activity in the car market due to the health crisis.

Half-year EBITDA2 was stable compared to the first half of 2019, at -2,612 K€, reflecting the perfect control of costs during the health crisis, in line with the announcements made by the company. During this period, the company did not have recourse to partial unemployment and continued to invest in both human and technological terms: 11 staff were added in the first half of 2020, mainly for engineering and customers support positions in order to better prepare the commercial launch of Coolidge . The 18% increase in staff costs was offset by a 17% decrease in other external costs, notably linked to the internalization of certain skills (impact on subcontracting) and the limitation of travel.

Given the increase in depreciation, amortization and provisions (+ 42% to 3,984 K€), linked in particular to the start of the amortization of Coolidge development costs and masks, and after taking into account the research tax credit ( + 16% to 1,336 K€), the adjusted operating income3 comes to -5,260K € compared to -4,305K € a year earlier. The half-year net result is -5,301 K € in 2020 against -4,357 K € in 2019.

STRENGTHENED AVAILABLE CASH FLOW AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

As of June 30, 2020, Kalray's available cash amounted to 18,990 K€ compared to 15,725 K€ as of December 31, 2019. Financial debt was 9,568 K€ (including 6,476 K€ of conditional advances) and equity was 29,347 K €.

The financial structure was strengthened by the investment of NXP Semiconductors for € 8,000,000 and by the receipt of the first half of a State Guaranteed Loan of € 5,000,000 granted by banking partners (Bpifrance, BNP Paribas and CIC). The second half of the loan was cashed at the very beginning of July 2020. This additional financing covers the anticipated increase in cash consumption over the first half of the year. Free cash flow4 thus came to -8,247 K € compared to -6,613 K € in the first half of 2019, due in particular to an increase in investments.

CONFIRMATION OF FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES

As announced, Kalray expects 2020 sales to be comparable to that of 2019. A significant increase in sales is expected from 2021 with the volume of products based on Coolidge by Kalray customers. Operating expenses should increase by around 20% for the year 2020 compared to 2019, due to recruitment (8 new hires planned for the 2nd semester in addition to the 11 for the 1st semester) and the amount allocated to the deployment of projects in the framework of the partnership with NXP Semiconductors. Free cash flow should therefore, in line with forecasts, be lower in 2020 than in 2019 (-14,187 K €).

On the basis of a commercial calendar providing for the presentation of offers in the second half of 2020 and a production ramp up in 2021, Kalray confirms its ambition to reach a break-even monthly EBITDA in mid-2021 and annual revenue of € 100 million between mid-2022 and mid-2023.

PUBLICATION OF FIRST HALF FINANCIAL REPORT 2020

The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Executive Board and reviewed by the Supervisory Board on September 17, 2020. The first half financial report, including the first half financial statements and notes, can be viewed under "Financial documents" on the company's website: www.kalray-bourse.com

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. A genuine technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors are able to intelligently analyze a vast quantity of data on the fly and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be largely deployed in fast-growing sectors such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as in healthcare equipment, drones and robots. Kalray's offering spans both processors and global solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat à l'Énergie Atomique", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray addresses a broad spectrum of customers including server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators and consumer product manufacturers such as car makers. Read more at: www.kalrayinc.com

Annexes :



PROFIT & LOSS

K€ - audited data 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 Net Sales 489 456 Subsidies 980 1 056 R&D capitalization 3 548 3 279 Other revenue 38 55 TOTAL REVENUE 5 055 4 846 Cost of sales (144) (66) Operating expenses (7 523) (7 432) including Salaries & contributions (4 570) (3 872) including other expenses (2 954) (3 560) EBITDA (2 612) (2 652) Amortization & Depreciation (3 984) (2 800) OPERATING RESULT (6 595) (5 452) Research Tax Credit 1 335 1 147 NET OPERATING RESULT (5 260) (4 305) FINANCIAL RESULT (41) (23) EXCEPTIONNAL RESULT (29) NET RESULT (5 301) (4 357)





BALANCE SHEET

K€ ASSETS - audited data 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Intangible assets 18 460 16 935 Tangible assets 4 510 4 673 Financial assets 546 609 NON CURRENT ASSETS 23 516 22 217 Inventories 220 240 Accounts Receivable 454 764 Other receivable (CIR, CICE, Subsidies) 2 147 1 779 CASH 18 990 15 725 CURRENT ASSETS 21 811 18 508 Accrued expenses 561 414 TOTAL ASSETS 45 889 41 140

K€ EQUITY & LIABILITIES - audited data 30 juin 2020 31 décembre 2019 EQUITY 29 347 26 665 Provisions 107 89 R&D refundable advances 6 476 5 904 Bank loans 3 092 775 Accounts Payable 2 180 3 128 Taxes & contributions payable 1 441 1 549 Other debts 536 354 DEBTS & LIABILITIES 13 832 11 799 Deferred revenue (Subsidies) 2 709 2 676 TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY 45 889 41 140





CASH FLOW STATEMENT

K€ - audited data 30 juin 2020 31 décembre 2019 Operating CF before Capex & WC variation (2 333) (5 204) Change in working capital (incl. R&D tax credit) (1 505) 1 138 OPERATING CASH FLOW (3 838) (4 066) Capex (1 734) (5 335) R&D capitalization (3 548) (6 217) Investment subsidies 873 1 431 INVESTMENT CASH FLOW (4 409) (10 121) FREE CASH-FLOW (8 247) (14 187) Net Cash from investors 7 998 96 Bank Debt (net) 2 317 318 R&D conditionnal advances and prepaid subsidies (net) 1 197 716 FINANCING CASH FLOW 11 512 1 130 Annual Cash in (Cash out) 3 265 (13 057) Cash beginning of period 15 725 28 782 CASH END OF PERIOD 18 990 15 725





1NVMe-oF is a global standard defining the use of NVMe over Ethernet, allowing remote access to very high-performance storage appliances.

2Ebitda: operating result without Depreciation and Amortization

3Adjusted operating income: operating result + Research tax credit

4Free cash-flow: operating cash flows + investment cash flows

------------------------

