Montag, 21.09.2020

ACCESSWIRE
21.09.2020 | 18:20
How Mel Carter Dominated Music & Business

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Mel Carter is undeniably a man who wears many hats. His hard work in business and the music industry has definitely paid off over the years, landing him the roles of SVP of A&R of Republic Records, Investor in Sweet Chick restaurant, and Owner of Hikari-Ultra Records. His label and management company has a joint venture with Republic and signed artists such as City Morgue.

Prior to teaming up with Republic, Carter spent ten years facilitating deals throughout the industry, including signing Jovanie to Atlantic Records - at 14, he became the label's youngest-ever artist at the time. He has no prior history of working in Corporate and yet still managed to deliver amazing results since accepting the position with Republic in November of 2019. Within the last year, he managed to generate 3 million in artist merch and apparel sales.

"I'm most proud of the fact that I came from absolutely nothing, without prior history of working at a corporation or working at a record label," says Carter. "Someone just saw something in me and believed in my work and gave me my own record label/funded my own record label. And from there, made me an SVP at the number one record label in the music business, SVP of A&R."

Hailing from Trinidad, he came to live in the US at a very young age. Despite growing up in poverty and without a college education, he still managed to successfully make it in the music industry. He credits a lot of success to his mom, who passed away 5 years ago from Lupus. Watching her work hard everyday at a hospital while battling an illness was the much-needed motivation he needed at a young age.

"My mom did the best she could absolutely do, but there were times when we didn't even have enough money for food, and we were evicted several times from our apartment, " he said. "Overall, I had a good and loving mother who encouraged me and my sister very much to never give up on our dreams."

As a father, a successful Music Executive, Carter wants to provide the same inspiration for his daughter that his mom provided for him. Everyday he walks in his life purpose to create change and motivate. His end goal is to help the youth that are in similar positions that he grew up in as well as model success for his daughter and family.

"I want my daughter, family, and other kids who grew up like me as a troubled teen to see that you can overcome it as long as you don't give up no matter how hard it is."

For more on Mel Carter, make sure to follow him on Instagram @melcarter

CONTACT:

KeAndrea Ayers
213-732-9369
Info@ayerspublicity.com

SOURCE: Mel Carter


View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/607007/How-Mel-Carter-Dominated-Music-Business

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
