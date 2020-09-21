How Mel Carter Dominated Music & Business

Hailing from Trinidad, he came to live in the US at a very young age. Despite growing up in poverty and without a college education, he still managed to successfully make it in the music industry. He credits a lot of success to his mom, who passed away 5 years ago from Lupus. Watching her work hard everyday at a hospital while battling an illness was the much-needed motivation he needed at a young age.

"My mom did the best she could absolutely do, but there were times when we didn't even have enough money for food, and we were evicted several times from our apartment, " he said. "Overall, I had a good and loving mother who encouraged me and my sister very much to never give up on our dreams."

As a father, a successful Music Executive, Carter wants to provide the same inspiration for his daughter that his mom provided for him. Everyday he walks in his life purpose to create change and motivate. His end goal is to help the youth that are in similar positions that he grew up in as well as model success for his daughter and family.

"I want my daughter, family, and other kids who grew up like me as a troubled teen to see that you can overcome it as long as you don't give up no matter how hard it is."

For more on Mel Carter, make sure to follow him on Instagram @melcarter