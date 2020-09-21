Our Fit Pets Helps Dog Owners Stay Informed During the Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Sales of dog-related products are on the rise during the pandemic, and so is the number of searches for dog-related advice. During these troubled times, Our Fit Pets provides content and product reviews meant to help dog owners make informed decisions and take care of their pets.

Our Fit Pets publishes content meant to help dog owners keep their canine friends safe and healthy. This includes everything from what to do if a dog eats something bad, to where owners can find dog breeders in different US states.

The importance of the information provided by the site has peaked with the pandemic and the subsequent stay at home orders. Pet owners who stayed at home not only needed ways to keep their pets healthy throughout the quarantine, but they also needed advice on how to deal with different problems themselves.

While veterinarian offices are labeled essential businesses and allowed to function, any information that can prevent a dog owner from having to visit the vet can reduce the need for human interaction, and therefore the risk for contamination.

This is not to say that the information provided by the website can replace a professional opinion.

"The contents of the OurFitPets.com website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this site ("Content") are for informational purposes only," says the website's disclaimer. "The Content is not intended to be a substitute for professional veterinarian advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your veterinarian with any questions you may have regarding the medical condition of your pet. Never disregard professional advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website!"

The site can't replace a professional when it comes to taking care of a sick or injured animal. But reading the information provided by the site may be able to prevent health problems from arising in the first place. It'll also help readers assess when it's time to get a professional involved.

The content found on Ourfitpets.com falls into one of the following categories.

1 - Fitness

This category contains detailed articles discussing several aspects of how owners can keep their dogs fit and healthy. Including what can be done to improve a dog's mobility, help him play more so he'll burn calories, and how to help a dog lose weight.

2 - Health

Under the "health" category readers can find a large assortment of health information for dogs, including articles covering allergies, the digestive system, diseases, the dog's ears, handicapped dogs, nutrition, parasites, canine reproduction, health supplements, the urinary system, and canine vision.

3 - Care

This includes topics related to general dog care and maintenance, such as dog safety and cleaning supplies. It also includes content related to how dogs can be adopted and insured.

4 - Training

Here readers will find informational content related to a dog's manners, obedience, and rehabilitation training. The advice provided by the site works on all types of dogs, ranging from pit bulls to corgi puppies.

Our Fit Pets will continue informing dog owners throughout the pandemic and beyond.

About Ourfitpets.com

Our Fit Pets is a dog food advisor blog, containing product reviews, grooming advice, and much more.

