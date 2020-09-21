First global building materials company to sign the "Business Ambition for 1.5°C" pledge with intermediate targets approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in alignment with net zero pathway

2030 targets accelerate reduction in CO2 intensity to exceed 20%

Partnership signed with SBTi to support development of 1.5°C cement roadmap

LafargeHolcim joins the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) "Business Ambition for 1.5°C," becoming the first global building materials company to sign the pledge with intermediate targets for 2030, validated by SBTi. This commitment builds on LafargeHolcim's leadership in green construction with cutting-edge solutions such as ECOPact, its green concrete, and Susteno, its leading circular cement.

In its 2030 goals, LafargeHolcim is further lowering its target for CO2 intensity in cement to 475kg net CO2 per ton of cementitious material (net CO2/t.cem.). Europe is on track to become the first region to reach this net zero ambition, building on its CHF 160 million investment roadmap launched last year.

Going one step further, LafargeHolcim is partnering with SBTi to develop a roadmap for aligning climate targets to a 1.5°C future in the cement sector, pushing the boundaries of green construction.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: "I believe in building a world that works for people and the planet. That's why we are reinventing how the world builds today to make it greener with low-carbon and circular solutions. I am very excited to be working with SBTi, taking a rigorous science-based approach to shape our net zero roadmap and accelerating our efforts to substantially lower our CO2 footprint. I will not stop pushing the boundaries to lead the way in green construction."

Magali Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer: "As the world's largest cement producer, we have a key role to play in addressing today's climate crisis. On our way to becoming a net zero company, we are not only part of the solution, we are committed to supporting our customers in their CO2-reduction ambitions. No company can tackle today's climate challenge alone, that's why we are partnering for impact."

David Redfern, CEO Lafarge Eastern Canada, explains: "We need more than good intentions to make a difference in sustainability. We need science, strategic partners and operational goals. LafargeHolcim's Net Zero Pledge with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a global collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) highlights our leadership in sustainability in the construction materials sector."

Brad Kohl, the CEO of Lafarge Western Canada, echoes this sentiment: "Our Canadian operations continue to innovate and lead by example with the implementation of carbon capture studies, energy reduction measures, and collaboration with our industry partners. Together we can build a sustainable future not just for Canada, but for the entire planet."

Alberto Carrillo, Director, Science Based Targets at CDP, one of the Science Based Targets initiative partners: "We at SBTi are delighted that LafargeHolcim has joined the group of over 290 industry leaders committed to a 1.5°C future. As the largest player in one of the most carbon-intensive industries, LafargeHolcim's leadership demonstrates that a net zero economy is within reach."

The SBTi has approved LafargeHolcim's commitment to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions 21%2 per ton of cementitious materials by 2030 from a 2018 base year. With this target, LafargeHolcim commits to reduce scope 1 GHG emissions 17.5% per ton of cementitious material and scope 2 GHG emissions 65% per ton of cementitious materials within the same timeframe.

By 2030, LafargeHolcim will:

Accelerate the use of low-carbon and carbon-neutral products such as ECOPact and Susteno

Recycle 100m tons of waste and byproducts for energy and raw materials

Scale up the use of calcined clay and develop novel cements with new binders

Double waste-derived fuels in production to reach 37%

Reach 475 kg net CO2 per ton of cementitious material (net CO2/t.cem)

Operate its first net zero CO2 cement production facility

In addition to this pledge to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, LafargeHolcim will expand its actions across its value chain to include scope 3 emissions. With this holistic approach LafargeHolcim will reduce its transportation and fuel-related emissions by 20%.

On its net zero journey LafargeHolcim will accelerate circular construction by increasing the use of recycled materials in its products and processes while recovering materials at the end of their life cycle. In 2019 alone, LafargeHolcim recycled 48 million tons of waste making it a world leader in waste solutions, contributing to cleaner cities while preserving earth's finite resources.

The company will use the coming decade to develop and deploy advanced technologies, preparing the next step of its net zero journey. This includes piloting over twenty Carbon Capture Usage and Storage (CCUS) projects across Europe and North America.

For more information on LafargeHolcim's climate pledge, please see the detailed climate section on www.lafargeholcim.com. For more information on circular economy and other aspects of its sustainability strategy, see www.lafargeholcim.com/climate-energy.

