Aseil Al-Shehail Works to Raise Awareness for the UN Treaty Bodies and the Committee on the Rights of the Child

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / As a passionate human rights advocate, Aseil Al-Shehail is working to raise awareness for the UN Treaty Bodies and the Committee on the Rights of the Child.

Aseil Al-Shehail is an independent consultant. Throughout her career, she has worked to bring about change related to children's rights, women's rights, and human rights.

According to Ms. Al-Shehail, there are 10 human rights treaty bodies of the United Nations that monitor the implementation of the core international human rights treaties.

These treaty bodies include: the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination; the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights; the Human Rights Committee; the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women; the Committee Against Torture; the Committee on the Rights of the Child; the Committee on Migrant Workers; the Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture; the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities; and the Committee on Enforced Disappearances.

While Aseil Al-Shehail stresses the importance of all committees, she says it is vitally important to be aware of the Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC), as it is our duty as human beings to protect our future generation.

The CRC is a body of 18 experts that monitors the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child by its state parties.

In addition, the CRC monitors the implementation of two optional protocols to the Convention, including the involvement of children in armed conflict and on the sale of children, child prostitution, and child pornography. In 2011, a third optional protocol was approved by the UN General Assembly, through which individual children are allowed to submit complaints regarding specific violations of their rights.

This move was instrumental, as it enables children to be their own advocates where others may fall short.

Aseil Al-Shehail says that it is imperative for everyone to be aware of all of the human rights treaty bodies in order to do our part to protect ourselves and each other.

"Protecting human rights isn't only our duty, it is our responsibility," says Aseil Al-Shehail. "Being aware of when human rights are being violated allows us to take action and build a brighter future."

For more information, please visit the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner website.

About Aseil Al-Shehail

Aseil Al-Shehail is an independent consultant and human rights advocate. She has dedicated the bulk of her career to conducting research for and supporting children's rights and human rights. She holds a B.S. in International Relations from Merrimack College, an Advanced Degree in French History from Sorbonne University, a Masters of Science, Political Science from Suffolk University, and an Advanced Degree in Mastering Negotiation and Building Sustainable Agreements. She also completed a Fellowship Program in International Human Rights from the New York University School of Law.

