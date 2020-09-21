Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed TPT Global Tech (OTCQB: TPTW) ("the Company"), a company based in San Diego, California, is a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology and product distribution, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. CEO of the Company, Stephen Thomas, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's $40 million equity raise. "We actually increased it to a $50 million raise, and our Reg A+ was just approved by the SEC," shared Thomas, adding that this will allow individual investors to invest directly into the Company. "The cash that is invested comes directly into the company to help us execute on our business plans," he explained. "There's a voluntary conversion into common stock when we uplist to the NASDAQ, as well as a 20% discount on the market. So, when we actually convert there's a discount, so there's a built-in return on investment for the investor."

Jolly then asked about the Company's subsidiary, QuikLAB. "What we're doing right now is putting all of the technology components in place to be able to not only operate EPIC Reference Labs, but also the QuikLAB as well," said Thomas. "I expect that we should have both of those labs up and operating hopefully within the next 10-12 days," he added.

"What are you expecting from this lab in the next 1-2 quarters both monetarily and in terms of industrial impact?", asked Jolly. "QuikLABs is a fantastic solution for schools, sports venues, and restaurants to be able to utilize our technology," said Thomas, before elaborating on the convenience and effectiveness of their QuikLAB and SaniQuik solutions. "It's a full-circle solution that we've been able to put together, and that's going to have a major impact on the next two quarters for the company."

The conversation then turned to the Company's acquisition of Southern Plains Oil Corp. "We completed the acquisition of Southern Plains Oil, and did a name change to 'InnovaQor'," explained Thomas. "Within another 20 days InnovaQor will be trading. So, we're about ready to sign the merger agreements and conclude the merger with Rennova Health, Inc. to bring their technology platform into InnovaQor," continued Thomas.

To close the interview, Thomas discussed the Company's unique position in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and what it means for the future of rapid testing solutions. "We're positioned to be able to create a fast and reliable solution for people to get testing for different types of scenarios," said Thomas. "I think that the hard work that our TPT Global Tech team has done over the last couple of quarters to position the company is just fantastic."

To hear the entire interview with Stephen Thomas, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7687761-tpt-global-tech-discusses-the-potential-of-rapid-testing-solutions-with-the-stock-day-podcast.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTCQB: TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology and product distribution, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. TPT Global Tech offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS). It offers carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT Global Tech also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Specifically, statements about the Company's plans for accelerated growth, improved profitability, future business partners, M&A activity, new service offerings, and pursuit of new markets are forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

CONTACT:

Frank Benedetto

619-915-9422

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64268