Matt Muller New Orleans is quite the traveler. Below, he suggests three must-see National Parks to visit in the western U.S.

Glacier National Park

When you consider some of the most beautiful national parks in the United States, Glacier National Park is one that certainly comes to mind. Massive mountaintops, turquoise-blue lakes, lush forests -- this park has it all. According to Matt Muller New Orleans, this is one of his favorite national parks in North America. With over 700 miles of trails and skyscraping peaks in every direction, Glacier National Park is a nature lover's dream. And due to the increase in tourism over the years, there are ample lodging opportunities. However, to experience nature in its purest form, Matt Muller New Orleans suggests setting up camp at the many local campgrounds in the area. Or better yet, hit the trail and go backpacking!

Grand Canyon National Park

As we head south towards Mexico, we land in one of the seven natural wonders of the world: The Grand Canyon. This leads us to the next favorite national park for Matt Muller New Orleans -- Grand Canyon National Park. While it may just be a huge hole in the ground, the sights of the area are truly a must-see. From red rock in every direction to canyon walls standing thousands of feet in the sky, the Grand Canyon is the jewel of the southwest. If you end up making the trip out there, be sure to bring your camera! There are picture opportunities around every corner! Matt Muller New Orleans also recommends hitting the trail and hiking down into the canyon. But be aware how far you hike down; the hike back up is straight uphill!

Carlsbad Caverns National Park

As we leave our gaze of the canyon walls, we make our way east to the great state of New Mexico. And that gets us to the third top western U.S. destination for Matt Muller New Orleans: Carlsbad Caverns National Park. This incredible area features a set of more than 119 caves, all formed when sulfuric acid dissolved limestone. That left these one-of-a-kind caverns that come in various shapes and sizes. Afraid of closed-in spaces? No need to worry! Given the ample amount of caves in the area, Matt Muller New Orleans says there are massive caves that can fit hundreds of people. That being said, feeling claustrophobic shouldn't be an issue at all! One adventure in the area, Big Room Trail, is among the most popular in the park. The Big Room is a cave that is heavily decorated with beautiful cave formations. As you're hiking on the 1.25-mile trail, Matt Muller New Orleans suggests checking out these other points of interest: Hall of Giants, Bottomless Pit, and Crystal Spring Dome.

If you're ever heading out west, Matt Muller New Orleans says you won't be disappointed if any of these national parks are on your itinerary.

