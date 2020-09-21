KIDOZ Inc.: Kidoz Partners with MEDIAFARM for Mobile Kid-Safe Media in Poland

Kid-Safe Mobile Advertising Network Expands its Agency Sales Force

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), kid-tech software developer, owner of the KIDOZ Safe Advertising Network (www.kidoz.net), the KIDOZ Kid-Mode Operating System, the KIDOZ publisher SDK, and the Rooplay edu-games platform (www.rooplay.com), announced today that it has selected MEDIAFARM to be its official sales agency in Poland.

The Kidoz Safe Advertising Network is COPPA & GDPR compliant, brand safe, fully hand curated, and reaches more than 100 million children every month. Leading brands such as Mattel, Lego, Disney, Crayola and more, create awareness with kids by launching Kid Safe ads on the Kidoz Network. MEDIAFARM has strong relationships with leading kids brands and will represent Kidoz across Poland and designs video and display campaigns for millions of highly engaged kids enjoying their favourite content. Kidoz is certified compliant by Google and is one of the very few networks whose methodologies are compliant with Apple's strict advertising guidelines.

"MEDIAFARM is excited to partner with Kidoz in order to provide kids' brands in Poland with the most advanced and safe digital advertising solutions" commented Tomasz Bruss, MEDIAFARM Founder/CEO. "MEDIAFARM is the Interactive Media Sales House leader in the kids' digital advertising industry in Poland. Agencies and marketers trust our innovative, safe & effective advertising solutions that reach millions of kids in Poland every month. Partnering with Kidoz enables us to tap into their state-of-the-art technology and it will complete our product portfolio. As Polish kids gradually move their media consumption from offline to online, we are here to assist the biggest brands with our engaging campaigns on desktop, smartphone and tablet. Kidoz's advanced tools and massive reach within kids demo in Poland strengthens MEDIAFARM's position as a one-stop-shop for safe kids' digital advertising." adds Tomasz Bruss.

"We are excited to partner with MEDIAFARM to be the official sales agency for Kidoz in Poland," said Jason Williams, Kidoz Co-CEO. "As our Kid-Safe network continues to scale globally to over 100,000,000 monthly active users we are sourcing the top agencies who can secure advertising campaigns from the most renowned kids' toy and entertainment companies. Kidoz safety, reach, and platform approval from Google and Apple have made Kidoz the most popular mobile network for Kid-Safe publishers and our growth is a result of our high performing media and highly engaged users. We welcome MEDIAFARM to our agency sales team and look forward to a long and successful partnership."

About MEDIAFARM

Established in 2011 and based in Warsaw (Poland), MEDIAFARM is a privately-owned Interactive Media Sales House. Leaders in kids advertising, MEDIAFARM provides an array of proven digital products including video, display, Rich Media and non-standard encompassing desktop and mobile platforms. MEDIAFARM digital campaigns reach many millions of consumers in Poland on their smartphones, tablets and computers every month. MEDIAFARM represents publishers of hundreds of websites and applications, many of them exclusively, in order to monetize their advertising inventory in the Polish market. All major media agencies and global marketers operating in Poland rely on MEDIAFARM products to reach their youngest consumers with safe and effective advertising.

About Kidoz Inc.

KIDOZ Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) owns the KIDOZ Safe Advertising Network (www.kidoz.net) that reaches more than 100 million kids a month. The Kidoz Publisher SDK powers the network and is installed in more than 3,800 kids apps making it the market leading kid-focussed mobile SDK & network for kids' brands, content publishers and families. KIDOZ is certified safe by Google and Apple approved for use in the App Store. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network helps the world's largest brands safely reach and engage with kids. The KIDOZ OS solution enables partners such as Lenovo, Acer, and PBS Kids to bring a kid-focused experience to their family devices, in a fully GDPR and COPPA compliant way. KIDOZ's Rooplay (www.rooplay.com) offers an interactive learning experience with original content featuring Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Mr. Bean and hundreds more kid-focused learning games.

