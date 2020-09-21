The American Institute of Trial Lawyers: Farhan Naqvi Named A 2020 Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / The American Institute of Trial Lawyers has named Farhan Naqvi, Naqvi Injury Law founder and managing attorney, a 2020 Litigator of the Year for Personal Injury Law.

Less than .03 percent of attorneys are nominated for the annual recognition and even fewer receive the award in their respective categories.

"I am honored to have been recognized for this award and grateful to my peers who nominated me and who have supported me throughout my career," Naqvi said. "This award is a direct reflection of our firm's relentless determination to help those in our community who are hurting and need our help. Throughout the years, I have had the opportunity to connect with and fight for so many people in Southern Nevada, and plan to continue our firm's efforts in making a difference in the lives of injured citizens."

The American Institute of Trial Lawyers is an invitation-only professional organization that selects attorneys for its prestigious Litigator of the Year rankings based on each attorney's ability to meet stringent qualifications in civil or criminal practice, including how well they help and promote the ethical and elite practice of law.

After more than decade managing his firm, Naqvi has successfully handled over 6,000 cases and is regularly recognized as one of Southern Nevada's top personal injury attorneys. He is an 11-time Gold Winner in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Best of Las Vegas for the past four consecutive years in the categories of Personal Injury Attorney, Law Firm, Customer Service and Trial Lawyer.

He has been recognized locally by both Vegas Inc. and Desert Companion magazines, and nationally among the "Top One Percent" of attorneys by The National Association of Distinguished Counsel and among the top 100 trial lawyers in the country by The National Trial Lawyers.

Naqvi's dedication to the Southern Nevada community extends beyond the courtroom. He supports and serves on the board of directors for Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, which provides quality medical care and treatment for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

His philanthropy includes sponsoring dozens of local events and programs that benefit local children, education and youth sports programs. He is a seven-year sponsor of the annual KLUC Toy Drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada and has given more than $100,000 and thousands of bicycles, toys and helmets to benefit underprivileged local children. He also sponsors the popular Fox 5 Las Vegas "Shining Star" program, recognizing people in the community who are dedicated to helping others, and KSNV News 3's "Wednesday's Child" program, which highlights local children in need of an adoptive family. Every year, Naqvi, his family and his firm support dozens of organizations serving the Las Vegas community.

ABOUT NAQVI INJURY LAW

SOURCE: The American Institute of Trial Lawyers

