Thoughtful Brands Inc.: Thoughtful Brands, Inc. Signs Supply Agreement with Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. for CBD Dog Treats Line

Sweet Earth's award-winning canine products will be sold under Thoughtful Brands' Nature's Exclusive brand, leveraging the Company's eCommerce capabilities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Thoughtful Brands Inc. (CSE:TBI)(FWB:1WZ1)(OTCQB:PEMTF) (the "Company" or "Thoughtful Brands"), a global natural health products and eCommerce technology company, is excited to announce that the company has signed a Supply Agreement with Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE:SE) (FSE:1KZ1) ("Sweet Earth"), a vertically-integrated hemp company cultivating high-quality CBD products grown in Applegate Valley, Oregon. Sweet Earth is now officially the exclusive CBD dog treat provider to Thoughtful Brands' direct to consumer brand, Nature's Exclusive.

The agreement enables the Sweet Earth-produced CBD canine products to utilize Thoughtful Brands' newly formed Ecommerce Tech LLC, a subsidiary operating a powerful ecommerce software platform designed to maximize customer acquisition and customer service.

The market for pet CBD products is booming: research sponsored earlier this year by RestoraPet and conducted by BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research projects the pet CBD market to grow five percent faster than the overall CBD market over the next four years, from $64 million in 2018 to $810 million in 2024.

Sweet Earth canine products that will be sold under the Nature's Exclusive brand include the popular Beef and Cheddar Potato CBD Dog Treats. Sweet Earth's offerings are Leaping Bunny-certified, the gold-standard in cruelty-free certification for consumer goods signifying no new animal tests were conducted during product development.

"We are thrilled to be working with Sweet Earth, a renowned company whose sophisticated hemp-CBD offerings have long been celebrated," said Thoughtful Brands CEO Ryan Dean Hoggan. "We are eager to propel the success of their CBD canine products by utilizing our global eCommerce platform and enhanced technology capabilities. We look forward to adding the brand to our portfolio and are hopeful for additional collaborations in the future."

Building off the success of Nature's Exclusive and the supply agreement with Sweet Earth, Thoughtful Brands is continuing to expand its portfolio in the nutraceutical and hemp-based CBD product space through the August 2020 acquisition of Golden Path LLC and Wild Mariposa LLC, two direct-to-consumer eCommerce brands offering natural health products throughout the U.S.

Sweet Earth's CEO, Peter Espig, commented, "We are very excited to work closely with Thoughtful Brands, a company that we feel maintains the hemp industry's premier brands. The company is well managed, maintains a powerful global platform and enhanced technological capabilities, and constantly researches for new methods of increasing customer service. We look forward to adding our products to Thoughtful Brand's rapidly growing eCommerce platform, and are hopeful for future collaborations."

In addition to the above, the Company announces the resignation of Szascha Lim as Chief Financial Officer. The role will be fulfilled once the appropriate person is found.

About Thoughtful Brands Inc.

Thoughtful Brands Inc. is an eCommerce technology company that researches, develops, markets, and distributes natural health products through various brands in North America and Europe. Through continuous strategic acquisitions, the Company has a strong footprint in the CBD market, as well as the burgeoning psychedelic medicine sector. Thoughtful Brands owns and operates a 110,000 square foot pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Radebeul, Germany, where its highly skilled team conducts clinical studies utilizing naturally occurring psilocybin and other compounds found in psychedelics for the treatment of opiate addiction, while planning for future opportunities to create proprietary psilocybin products.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

THOUGHTFUL BRANDS INC.

Ryan Hoggan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact Joel Shacker, President at +604.423.4733 or by email at info@thoughtful-brands.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to projections related to the growth of the pet CBD market, the prospect of additional collaborations in the future and its plans to create proprietary psilocybin products in the future. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: Thoughtful Brands Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607134/Thoughtful-Brands-Inc-Signs-Supply-Agreement-with-Sweet-Earth-Holdings-Corp-for-CBD-Dog-Treats-Line