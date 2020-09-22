'Buy now, pay later' provider, Laybuy, has today launched a global partner programme to help retailers provide more flexible, interest-free payment options at the checkout. Laybuy is now offered by over 6,000 merchants and its partner programme is designed to ensure retailers of any size can capitalise on the increasing demand for its services.

Central to Laybuy's partner programme are its strategic relationships and integration with over 20 best-in-class e-commerce platforms and agencies. Any retailer working with these companies or using their services will be able to simply and seamlessly offer Laybuy as payment option on their website or mobile app. Major global e-commerce platforms confirmed to be part of Laybuy's partner programme at launch include BigCommerce, Shopify, Wix, nopCommerce, Aurora Commerce and others. In the UK, Laybuy's agency partners include Space 48, Digital Six, Ayko, Underwater Pistol and many more.

Gary Rohloff, Laybuy's Co-Founder and Managing Director, said: "Buy now, pay later is proving to be a huge hit with consumers who want better, more flexible and interest-free payment options. Together with our partners, we're enabling UK retailers, large and small, to offer their customers this smarter way to pay. Crucially, this means they can take advantage of growing consumer demand for 'buy now, pay later', which we know results in increased sales and customer loyalty. We're proud to be working with some of the biggest and best e-commerce platforms and agencies to help UK retailers at a time when they need it most."

E-commerce platforms and agencies allow retailers to offer the best shopping experience for their customers, taking advantage of state-of-the-art retail technology and user experience design that they may not otherwise have access to. By offering Laybuy's 'buy now, pay later' service, Laybuy partners can help their retail clients improve the performance of their e-commerce offering. Laybuy's partner programme will continue to grow and new partners will be added in future.

Laybuy is offered by major brands including The Hut Group, JD Sports, Boohoo, WH Smith and TONI&GUY amongst others. Laybuy makes it possible for retailers to provide consumers with an entirely interest-free payment option at the check out, helping them to attract new customers and increase customer loyalty. To date, Laybuy's retail partners have seen order values rise by up to 70%, online and in-store conversion rates increase by up to 50%, and new customer acquisition rise by 30%.

