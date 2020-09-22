DGAP-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval/Regulatory Admission

IuteCredit: Uplisting in Regulated Market marks starting point for further expansion of business activities and additional capital sourcing



22.09.2020 / 07:30

IuteCredit: Uplisting in Regulated Market marks starting point for further expansion of business activities and additional capital sourcing

First company from Estonia in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



Tallinn, Estonia, 22 September 2020. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, after its Uplisting to the Regulated Market, is the first company from Estonia to be listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company welcomes the transparency requirements arising from its inclusion in the General Standard to present its business model to a wider circle of investors. The Uplisting in the Regulated Market marks the starting point for the further expansion of business activities and additional capital sourcing.

"IuteCredit has already exceeded the disclosure requirements of the Open Market before its inclusion in the Regulated Market. It is simply our Nordic nature to be as accountable as possible to our investors. In doing so, we have succeeded in convincing our investors of the sustainability of our business model, even in the difficult times caused by the Corona pandemic. Now that we have fulfilled the formal prerequisites for addressing an even larger circle of international investors with our inclusion in the Regulated Market, we are already looking forward to the upcoming talks in capital sourcing to finance further expansion of our business activities," said Tarmo Sild, Group CEO of IuteCredit.



Contact:

IuteCredit

Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: kristel.kurvits@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 55 88 77 0

Evelin Kanter, Group Chief Legal Officer (CLO)

Email: evelin.kanter@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 50 52 72 9



Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)

Sven Pauly, Consultant

Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com

Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0



About IuteCredit:

IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.

The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.

www.iutecredit.com