"IuteCredit has already exceeded the disclosure requirements of the Open Market before its inclusion in the Regulated Market. It is simply our Nordic nature to be as accountable as possible to our investors. In doing so, we have succeeded in convincing our investors of the sustainability of our business model, even in the difficult times caused by the Corona pandemic. Now that we have fulfilled the formal prerequisites for addressing an even larger circle of international investors with our inclusion in the Regulated Market, we are already looking forward to the upcoming talks in capital sourcing to finance further expansion of our business activities," said Tarmo Sild, Group CEO of IuteCredit.
IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.
The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.
