The green data center market size is expected to grow by USD 44.92 billion during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of over 11%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Green Data Center Market: Increase in carbon emissions by data centers

Green data center market is driven by the increase in carbon emissions by data centers. Data centers include the operation of components, such as IT servers, UPS, building shell, and cooling systems, which result in high carbon emissions. Data centers that are powered by coal-generated electricity emit more carbon dioxide as compared to others. Thus, there is a high demand for green data centers that can power businesses efficiently to reduce power consumption, thereby avoiding carbon emissions and reducing the carbon footprint.

As per Technavio, the increase in the purchase of renewable energy sources will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Green Data Center Market: Growing Construction of Containerized and Modular Facilities

Containerized data centers are portable, modular, contained, and pre-installed data centers inside a shipping container. The container in this module hosts the infrastructure components such as host IT, power, and cooling components. Containerized data centers have a lower cost compared with traditional data centers where the deployment and renovation cost is very high. Containerized/modular facilities are more energy-efficient, which is built-in with modular power and IT and cooling infrastructure aids operators to achieve a PUE of less than 1.3. With the growth in the construction of these data centers, there will be a considerable reduction in power consumption and carbon emission. Thus, the construction of containerized and modular facilities is expected to be a key trend in the market.

"Growing need for energy-efficient infrastructure and the increasing purchase of renewable energy sources will further boost the green data centers market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Green Data Center Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the green data center market by end-user (IT infrastructure, power solutions, general construction, cooling solutions, and monitoring and management) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The IT infrastructure segment led the market in 2019. Vendors in the IT infrastructure domain, namely Dell, HPE, Cisco, Huawei, Lenovo, and IBM, are involved in offering energy-efficient infrastructures that are termed as density-optimized infrastructures. With more data center operators focusing on adopting IT infrastructures that can perform complex computing tasks at a lower price and reduce the OPEX of the data center, the global green data center market will witness a growth during the forecast period.

The North American region led the green data center market share in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increased number of data centers, and the easy availability of renewable sources in the region.

