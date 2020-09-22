New community platform provides access to advice and training from experts

ASICS EMEA today announced the launch of the ASICS TENNIS ACADEMY, a virtual community platform that gives tennis coaches access to advice and training from industry experts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005789/en/

Introducing ASICS Tennis Academy, a virtual platform to support and empower tennis coaches everywhere. (Photo: Business Wire)

Independent research* shows that 90% of tennis players rely on their coach for advice and recommendations about how to improve their game. However, most coaches say they lack the time and resources to stay informed, while also coaching full-time.

Based on the specific needs of coaches, ASICS has created the Tennis Academy to provide easy access to the information they need. Experts, including elite coaches, strength trainers, physiotherapists and sports psychologists will share bespoke training videos and articles, so coaches have the latest trends and training information readily available.

Through the Academy, ASICS will support coaches with advice and training sessions about how to identify playing style, and how to select the right product to improve a players performance and prevent injury.

"It's important that tennis players choose a shoe that fits their playing style, either baseline, all-court or a combination we call best of both," said Rene Zandbergen, Head of Product Innovation, ASICS Tennis. "Tennis shoes may all seem the same, but there is specific technology in each shoe that supports and protects the natural movement of the foot, which is why it is so important to play in the right shoe, to stay injury free. By connecting with coaches all over Europe, we hope to make it easy for them to identify playing style and make the right recommendation to their players."

"We know how important the coach is to a tennis player's development, both on the court and off the court, which is why we are thrilled to launch ASICS Tennis Academy. Our aim is to support coaches with access to expert insight so they can stay focused on helping their players improve their game," said Gary Raucher, Executive Vice President, Categories, ASICS.

Patrick Mouratoglou, Founder and President of Mouratoglou Academy added: "Being a coach means helping your players reach their full potential, and with this new virtual knowledge sharing platform from ASICS, that just got easier. We began our partnership with ASICS one year ago, with the ambition to support each other in a common goal, to drive the game of tennis forward. By supporting and investing in tennis coaches, they are delivering on this promise."

For more information about ASICS Tennis Academy visit asics.com/tennis-academy and follow @ASICSTennis

- ENDS -

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005789/en/

Contacts:

Lindsay Mandeville

PR Manager ASICS Europe

Tel: +31882742465

lindsay.mandeville@asics.com