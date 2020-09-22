Regulatory News:

Mediawan announces it has received regulatory approval on Monday September 21st from the French Autorité de la concurrence for the acquisition of Lagardère Studios. The transaction, which was formalized by an agreement signed on August 6th 2020 with Groupe Lagardère, as well as submitted to the staff representative bodies for consultation, is not bound by any more conditions precedent and should be finalized in Q4 2020.

Mediawan

Created in late 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, Mediawan soon became one of the main independent European studios producing premium content. Mediawan brings together best-in-class talents in audiovisual creation by operating on the entire value chain: production of drama, documentary and animated original content (Mediawan Originals and Mediawan Animation), distribution of audiovisual content (Mediawan Rights), and publishing of channels and digital services (Mediawan Thematics). Mediawan currently gathers 30 production labels.

