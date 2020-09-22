Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW):

BidCo Breteuil announces it has received regulatory approval on Monday September 21st from the French Autorité de la concurrence to complete the Public offer on all Mediawan securities not held by Mediawan Founders and MACSF as well as the acquisition of Groupe Troisième Œil.

The acquisition project of Groupe Troisième Œil has also been submitted to the staff representative bodies for consultation.

The French Autorité des Marchés Financiers will announce the timeline for the closing of the Public offer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005944/en/

Contacts:

Mediawan