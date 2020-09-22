The global advanced-surface movement guidance and control system market is expected to grow by USD 703.85 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System Market Analysis Report by Application (Surveillance, Safety and support, Guidance, and Routing), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The advanced-surface movement guidance and control system market is driven by the development of new airports. In addition, growing urbanization and the increasing population are anticipated to boost the growth of the advanced-surface movement guidance and control system market.

Globally, the growing number of air passengers and the proportionately increasing air traffic have created the need for the establishment of new airports. This is compelling governments to make significant investments to construct new airports in cities that do not have airports in a bid to increase connectivity. In 2018, Turkey completed the first phase of its construction of the Istanbul New Airport. The remaining four phases of the airport are expected to be completed by 2025. Once completed, the airport is expected to accommodate about 90 million passengers per year. Countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Italy are also making similar investments in the development of airport infrastructure to cater to the growing demand for air travel. Therefore, the growth in the number of airports will directly influence the demand for advanced-surface movement guidance and control systems during the forecast period.

Major Five Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System Companies:

ADB SAFEGATE

ADB SAFEGATE operates its business through segments such as Gate, Airfield, Tower, Service and Training, and Total Airport Management. The company offers ACEMAX Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System. The product is EUROCAE ED-87 compliant and offers Multi-Sensor Data Fusion (MSDF) based surveillance solution for managing and supporting airport traffic in all weather conditions.

ALTYS Technologies SAS

ALTYS Technologies SAS operates its business through segments such as Datalink and Airport Solutions. The company offers SAGA, which offers an all-in-one air side operation management solution for airport surface movement control, resource monitoring and scheduling, and automated A-CDM milestones detection.

atg airports Ltd.

atg airports Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Lighting solution, Airfield control systems, Power solutions, and Turnkey solutions. The company offers A-SMGCS, which offers multiple functionalities to efficiently process the aircraft traffic flow using safety nets and conflict detection and resolution feature.

Frequentis AG

Frequentis AG operates its business through segments such as Air Traffic Management and Public Safety Transport. The company offers Quadrant, which offers a surveillance solution that provides Multilateration and Automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast on a single hardware platform using an advanced algorithm.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System/A-SMGCS. The product offers a taxiing guidance system with optimized control procedures for reducing and scheduling the taxiing time.

Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Surveillance

Safety and support

Guidance

Routing

Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

