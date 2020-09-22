The global robotics end-of-arm tooling market size is expected to grow by USD 115.78 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling Market Analysis Report by Application (Material handling, Assembly line, Welding and soldering, Surface treatment and finishing, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

Robotics end-of-arm tooling market is driven by the rise in demand for modular end-of-arm tooling. In addition, the increase in demand from the F&B industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling Market.

Over the years, manufacturers around the globe have increased their investments in industrial robots to assist them in a range of activities that the human workers or alternative systems and technologies traditionally performed. This has propelled the demand for robotics end-of-arm-tooling that can handle multiple sizes, materials, and geometries in multiple tasks without switching to a different end-of-arm-tooling. To achieve modularity, vendors have been incorporating features such as servo motors and pre-configurability using multiple axis controllers in grippers. Apart from modularity, the features ensure that the equipment is more user-friendly. Furthermore, the operators can incorporate these systems with minimal knowledge of programming. In case of errors, reinstallation and troubleshooting of end-of-arm-tooling are easier. As a result of such benefits, the market has witnessed a rise in demand for modular end-of-arm tooling, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Major Five Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling Companies:

Applied Robotics Inc.

Applied Robotics Inc. has business operations under two segments: automation and workholding. The company offers a wide range of robotic end-of-arm tooling solutions.

ASS Maschinenbau GmbH

ASS Maschinenbau GmbH operates its business through various segments such as gripper parts, robotic hands, automation systems, PA forming, FRP handling, and services. The company offers a wide range of robotic end-of-arm tooling solutions.

ATI Industrial Automation

ATI Industrial Automation has business operations under various segments such as robotic tool chargers, force/torque sensors, utility couplers, manual tool changers, and material removal tools. The company offers a wide range of robotic end-of-arm tooling solutions.

Dover Corp.

Dover Corp. operates its business through various segments such as engineered products, fueling solutions, imaging and identification, pumps and process solutions, and refrigeration and food equipment. The company offers a wide range of robotic end-of-arm tooling solutions.

EMI Corp.

EMI Corp. has business operations under four segments such as EOAT, EOAT for cobots, molding supplies, and conveyors. The company offers a wide range of robotic end-of-arm tooling solutions.

Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Material handling size and forecast 2019-2024

Assembly line size and forecast 2019-2024

Welding and soldering size and forecast 2019-2024

Surface treatment and finishing size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

