Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung und Ad-hoc-News: Ein Monsterprojekt von extremer Relevanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.09.2020 | 08:03
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LC Waikiki Georgia Has Started E-Commerce Operation

ISTANBUL, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LC Waikiki, which successfully continues its journey on becoming a global brand throughout the world in line with its mission 'Everyone Deserves to Dress Well', has started online sales operation in Georgia. With the online shopping experience, it is providing access to products through LC Waikiki Georgia's official https://www.lcw.com/ge-GE webpage. Customers can buy the products you like 24/7 with your home comfort.

lcw.com/ge-GE (PRNewsfoto/LC Waikiki)

LC Waikiki, who offers affordable fashion to every part of the society, has developed its own webpage https://www.lcw.com/ge-GE, which will be implemented for dressing people in accordance with their style and budget with its mission "Everyone Deserves to Dress Well". With the new webpage https://www.lcw.com/ge-GE, it will be much easier to shop with home comfort. Trendy pieces of the season will be placed with online store catalogue and will be presented to the customers via LC Waikiki Georgia web page.

It is possible to place orders online 24/7. Orders arrive within 1-3 business days in Tbilisi and 2-5 business days in the regions. LC Waikiki provide free return within 7 days and hotline support with +995322500529.

For more information: https://www.lcw.com/ge-GE

Follow us on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/LCWaikikiGeorgia/
https://www.instagram.com/lcwaikiki.georgia/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1278090/LC_Waikiki_Georgia.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191893/LC_Waikiki_Logo.jpg

LC Waikiki (PRNewsfoto/LC Waikiki)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.