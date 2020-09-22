LC Waikiki Georgia Has Started E-Commerce Operation

ISTANBUL, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LC Waikiki, which successfully continues its journey on becoming a global brand throughout the world in line with its mission 'Everyone Deserves to Dress Well', has started online sales operation in Georgia. With the online shopping experience, it is providing access to products through LC Waikiki Georgia's official https://www.lcw.com/ge-GE webpage. Customers can buy the products you like 24/7 with your home comfort.

LC Waikiki, who offers affordable fashion to every part of the society, has developed its own webpage https://www.lcw.com/ge-GE, which will be implemented for dressing people in accordance with their style and budget with its mission "Everyone Deserves to Dress Well". With the new webpage https://www.lcw.com/ge-GE, it will be much easier to shop with home comfort. Trendy pieces of the season will be placed with online store catalogue and will be presented to the customers via LC Waikiki Georgia web page.

It is possible to place orders online 24/7. Orders arrive within 1-3 business days in Tbilisi and 2-5 business days in the regions. LC Waikiki provide free return within 7 days and hotline support with +995322500529.

