22.09.2020
Vulcan Industries Plc - Proposed Acquisition Update

London, September 21

Vulcan Industries Plc
("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Proposed Acquisition Update

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce that the exclusivity period in respect of its proposed acquisition of E Lowe Holdings Ltd ("E Lowe") has been extended until 31 October 2020. As set out in the Admission Document published on 27 May 2020, the Company has entered into non-binding heads of agreement with Dlareme Acquisitions Limited, the shareholder of E Lowe, relating to the proposed purchase by the Company of the entire issued share capital of E Lowe. The extension aims to enable the finalisation of due diligence and transaction documentation delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company.

For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com

Contacts

Vulcan Industries plcVia Vox Markets
Ian Tordoff, Chairman
First Sentinel Corporate Finance (AQSE Corporate Adviser)+44 7876 888 011
Brian Stockbridge
Gabrielle Cordeiro
Vox Markets (Media and Investor Relations)vulcan@voxmarkets.co.uk
Kat Perez+44 7881 622 830
Paul Cornelius+ 44 7866 384 707
