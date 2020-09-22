Vulcan Industries Plc - Proposed Acquisition Update
PR Newswire
London, September 21
Vulcan Industries Plc
("Vulcan" or the "Company")
Proposed Acquisition Update
Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce that the exclusivity period in respect of its proposed acquisition of E Lowe Holdings Ltd ("E Lowe") has been extended until 31 October 2020. As set out in the Admission Document published on 27 May 2020, the Company has entered into non-binding heads of agreement with Dlareme Acquisitions Limited, the shareholder of E Lowe, relating to the proposed purchase by the Company of the entire issued share capital of E Lowe. The extension aims to enable the finalisation of due diligence and transaction documentation delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About Vulcan
Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company.
For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com
