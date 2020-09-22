AIM and Media Release

22 September 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Change of Interest of Director

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that Executive Director - Operations & Development, Mr Colin Bwye, sold 600,000 Base Resources ordinary shares at a weighted average price of A$0.2974 per share on 17 September 2020.

The proceeds of the sale will principally be used to fund Mr Bwye's Australian income tax liability arising from the exercise of his 2016 cycle vested performance rights issued under the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP), as previously announced on 27 August 2020.

Following the sale of these shares, Mr Bwye holds 7,199,238 fully paid ordinary shares (directly and indirectly) and 7,832,535 unvested performance rights issued pursuant to the LTIP, which remain subject to vesting conditions.

