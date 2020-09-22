Anzeige
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Change of Interest of Director

London, September 22

AIM and Media Release

22 September 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Change of Interest of Director

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that Executive Director - Operations & Development, Mr Colin Bwye, sold 600,000 Base Resources ordinary shares at a weighted average price of A$0.2974 per share on 17 September 2020.

The proceeds of the sale will principally be used to fund Mr Bwye's Australian income tax liability arising from the exercise of his 2016 cycle vested performance rights issued under the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP), as previously announced on 27 August 2020.

Following the sale of these shares, Mr Bwye holds 7,199,238 fully paid ordinary shares (directly and indirectly) and 7,832,535 unvested performance rights issued pursuant to the LTIP, which remain subject to vesting conditions.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

© 2020 PR Newswire
