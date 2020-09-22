AfriAg Global Plc - UK FCA Policy on Medical Cannabis Decision

AfriAg Global PLC

('AfriAg' or the 'Company')

UK FCA Policy on Medical Cannabis Decision

AfriAg Global PLC (London AQSE: AFRI) notes recent FCA guidance published on the 18th September regarding eligibility requirements for admission to the Official List in the UK.

AfriAg would like to confirm that given this new guidance and regulatory clarification we now have further confidence in our previously announced deal with UK-based medical cannabis company Apollon Formularies Ltd ("Apollon").

Apollon holds an indirect 49% interest in the issued share capital of Apollon Formularies Jamaica Limited ("AFJ"), a limited company incorporated under the laws of Jamaica.

AFJ is a fully licensed vertically integrated medicinal cannabis company approved by the Jamaican government to cultivate, process, conduct human Research and Development as well manufacture medicinal formulations that can be sold through their licenced dispensary as used in their therapeutic and R&D clinical trials.

Pursuant to the proposed deal, Apollon will be assigned a 49% interest (the maximum allowed under Jamaican law) of the stock in AFJ immediately on approval of the assignment by the Cannabis Licensing Authority of Jamaica ("CLA"), and be entitled to 95% of the net profit of the business of AFJ. The proposed deal acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and will constitutes a reverse takeover under the AQSE Growth Market Rules and is therefore conditional amongst other things, on the AfriAg Shareholders approval.

The full text of the announcement made by the Financial Conduct Authority can be found at;

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/market-news/listings-of-cannabis-related-businesses/14690682

The Company looks forward to providing further updates in due course.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

