The Western Australian government is talking to developers around the world about building a 1.5 GW wind and solar hydrogen hub at the Okajee Strategic Industrial Area. The state's Mid West region has some of the world's best solar and wind resources and they could drive the development of a local green hydrogen economy.From pv magazine Australia Western Australia has not been muted about its green hydrogen ambitions. Indeed, as part of the state's Recovery Plan, the government proposed its Renewable Hydrogen Strategy and topped up its green hydrogen fund. At the heart of these ambitions is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...