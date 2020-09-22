CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.09.2020;Das Instrument HUN2 BMG0957L1090 BEIJING ENTER.WTR GR.CONS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.09.2020

The instrument HUN2 BMG0957L1090 BEIJING ENTER.WTR GR.CONS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 23.09.2020

