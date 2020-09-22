DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Indorse updates on IND Token Model and Upcoming Liquidity Campaigns

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Indorse updates on IND Token Model and Upcoming Liquidity Campaigns 22-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium: Investee and Advisory Client progress Update Indorse updates on IND Token Model and Upcoming Liquidity Campaigns London, UK, 22 September 2020 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) is pleased to provide a progress update from Indorse Pte. Ltd. ('Indorse') in respect to its initiative to revive the token economics of its IND token through a new DeFi based model. Disclosure Note: Indorse is a Coinsilium equity portfolio company. Coinsilium currently holds a 10% interest in the issued share capital of Indorse. Coinsilium also holds 5,793,875 IND tokens representing approximately 15.37% of the current circulating supply. This holding is formed of a combination of tokens granted as founder investors in Indorse as well as subsequent market purchases made by the Company. Indorse Token Update Coinsilium announced on 17 August its appointment as advisor to Indorse in respect to its initiative to revive the token economics of its IND token. Indorse have recently provided a progress update via their community blog, the full update can be seen here: https://blog.indorse.io/indorse-token-utility-updates-sep-2020-c2c47c875da [1] As reported, Coinsilium's CEO Eddy Travia is working closely with the Indorse team in the development of a comprehensive strategy to update the Indorse token model, dubbed Indorse 2.0, in preparation for liquidity campaigns for the IND token through various decentralised exchanges. A new role for decentralised referral agents is also to be introduced into the Indorse ecosystem with a staking mechanism for code validators and decentralised referral agents. Indorse also announced the planned publication of a new Light Paper which is expected to be released during the first half of October. The Light Paper will lay out in more detail the proposed developments and updates which will feature in Indorse 2.0. Indorse is also exploring a potential partnership with a blockchain company specialised in conducting security audits and they further specified that liquidity campaigns and trading competitions will occur in October on leading decentralised exchanges which are expected to increase the IND token utility and its liquidity. Eddy Travia, Coinsilium's CEO, commented: "The narrative for Indorse's new token model is now taking shape with the announcement of additional decentralised features and an exciting new staking mechanism. We expect that the publication of the forthcoming Light Paper and the liquidity campaigns planned for next month will resonate well with a burgeoning market of global traders in search of new value and trading opportunities in tokens of clear utility. As we enter the delivery phase on this seminal project we look forward to providing the market with regular progress updates." Advisory Service Terms Terms pertaining to advisory engagements are commercially sensitive and subject to confidentiality agreements. As a rule, service fees are made up of monthly retainer fees and a final success fee, payable on the successful completion of the agreement. Whilst these revenues can be meaningful, fees are usually denominated or payable in cryptocurrencies and are therefore often subject to the high levels of volatility witnessed in this industry. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox. In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in the Asian markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information please visit [2]www.coinsilium.com [2] or follow @CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter About Indorse Indorse is a skills validation platform which helps companies find the talents they need faster. Unlike other platforms on which users can claim skills without a proper validation, Indorse ensures that users' skills are assessed and validated by a panel of experts. Using cutting edge technology, Indorse provides insights about candidates' skills and proficiency level. Instead of spending several man-hours and dollars sifting through a barrage of resumes, hirers can now interview only the validated candidates who have been assessed by experts in the domain. 