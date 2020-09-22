Innofactor Plc: Innofactor Sweden introduces the Innofactor Dynasty 10 Information and Case Management Suite in the Swedish market

Press Release, on September 22, 2020



Innofactor Sweden introduces the Innofactor Dynasty 10 Information and Case Management Suite for the Swedish municipalities and public administration. Dynasty 10, a market leader in Finland, is a versatile software suite for information and decision management processes of any size, and it is designed to work seamlessly as part of the public administration's working methods and systems.

The Dynasty Suite has a long history of 30 years in Finland, during which the product has been continuously developed to fulfill the evolving customer expectations and needs and to comply with laws, regulations and standards. In Dynasty 10, Innofactor's experience and know-how gained from over 250 customer relationships in the municipal and governmental administration come together with modern user-oriented design and user experience.

"We are very pleased to notice how similar the public sector decision-making processes in the Nordic countries really are - partly thanks to centuries of shared history. Our customers in Sweden will benefit from the same product family that we have developed with an effort exceeding one thousand man-years over the years. We will adapt local requirements and integrations to our core products and introduce a competitive and comprehensive case management solution to the Swedish market," says Valtteri Koivunen, Solution Lead, Innofactor Finland.

Dynasty 10 excels in the areas of information, case, diary and document management, the management of agreements and decisions by officeholders and administrative bodies with politicians, publishing services, content lifecycle management and a contact information register. The state-of-the-art information security, GDPR compliance, reliability and traceability of the solution fulfil the requirements set for public administration systems.

"We're super excited to see Innofactor bring the Dynasty 10 Case Management Suite to Sweden. This will give the Swedish public sector a great new choice to enable information, case, diary and document management. The solution is designed for superb user experience and integrates seamlessly and securely with Microsoft's productivity solutions and Azure cloud services," says Jennica Andersson, Public Sector Lead, Microsoft Sweden.

"The introduction of Dynasty 10 in Sweden gives Swedish municipalities the opportunity to modernize how they work with diary and case management using premium digital tools. It also builds on Innofactor's strategy to become a leading player across the Nordics and help our customers transform into modern digital organizations with the help of leading solutions based on Microsoft technology", says Marcus Hasselblad, Country Manager, Innofactor Sweden.

